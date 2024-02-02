Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Major Shareholder Buys $201,177.90 in Stock

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Roy Choi purchased 159,665 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $201,177.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,741,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,013,922.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Roy Choi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 18th, Roy Choi purchased 10,002 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $13,502.70.
- On Tuesday, December 12th, Roy Choi bought 1,411,102 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,326,435.88.
Allied Gaming & Entertainment Stock Performance
NASDAQ AGAE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,496. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $1.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Gaming & Entertainment
Allied Gaming & Entertainment Company Profile
Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.
