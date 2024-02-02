Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$19.50

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$25.00 to C$24.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Laurentian lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$27.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.31.
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
