Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$19.50

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$25.00 to C$24.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Laurentian lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$27.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.31.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AP.UN

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Price Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

AP.UN traded up C$0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting C$18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$15.01 and a twelve month high of C$30.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 1.16.

(Get Free Report)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.