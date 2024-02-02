Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$25.00 to C$24.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.31.

Shares of AP.UN traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$18.00. The company had a trading volume of 443,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,964. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$15.01 and a 1-year high of C$30.54. The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -51.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

