Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,485 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,375 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $60,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

ADBE traded up $6.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $634.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,529,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,806. The firm has a market cap of $286.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $602.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $562.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

