Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). Approximately 2,353,060 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,182,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.05 ($0.05).

Andrada Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.20 million, a P/E ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.07.

About Andrada Mining

Andrada Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was formerly known as AfriTin Mining Limited and changed its name to Andrada Mining Limited in January 2023.

