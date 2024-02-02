Archie C. Black Sells 12,875 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $2,310,032.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,137,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.85. The stock had a trading volume of 211,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,397. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.05 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $198.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

