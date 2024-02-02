Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 73.84% and a net margin of 22.80%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 22.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 39.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 18,007 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 183.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 14,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 35.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

