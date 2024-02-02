ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

ASE Technology Stock Down 2.2 %

ASX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.85. 1,862,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,625,242. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ASE Technology has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $9.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASE Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ASE Technology by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Further Reading

