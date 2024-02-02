ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Shares Down 1.7%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55. 2,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 1,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ASOS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASOS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $564.00.

Get ASOS alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ASOMY

ASOS Price Performance

About ASOS

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96.

(Get Free Report)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.