ATI (NYSE:ATI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. ATI had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATI Trading Up 1.8 %

ATI traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,901. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. ATI has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

ATI announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $77,034.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ATI

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ATI by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ATI by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

About ATI

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

