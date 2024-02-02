ATI (NYSE:ATI) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.360-0.440 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ATI also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.120-2.520 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ATI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE ATI traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,500. ATI has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.18.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $77,034.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ATI by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ATI by 185.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

