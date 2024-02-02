Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday.

ATKR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.58. The company had a trading volume of 688,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.18. Atkore has a twelve month low of $116.14 and a twelve month high of $165.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.65.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.05 million. Atkore had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atkore will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,746 shares of company stock worth $12,672,194. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 24.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,833,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,838,000 after acquiring an additional 752,889 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,260,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,646,000 after acquiring an additional 155,508 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,126,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 20,685 shares during the period.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

