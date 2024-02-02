Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16, RTT News reports. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000-9.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $9.00-9.50 EPS.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.9 %

Avery Dennison stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.61. The stock had a trading volume of 124,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,834. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $158.93 and a 52-week high of $204.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

