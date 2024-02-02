Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Avnet had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Avnet updated its Q3 guidance to $1.05-1.15 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.050-1.150 EPS.

NASDAQ:AVT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.24. Avnet has a 52-week low of $39.64 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 17.13%.

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,590,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 545.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 489,490 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth $23,148,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth $15,809,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,601,000 after acquiring an additional 340,679 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

