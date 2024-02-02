AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5-1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion. AZZ also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.250-4.750 EPS.

AZZ Stock Performance

AZZ traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.93. 233,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,815. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.24. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.74 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AZZ will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 44,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 23.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 57.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Featured Stories

