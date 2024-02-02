Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) PT Raised to C$49.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BDGI. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cormark upgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.40.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BDGI

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Infrastructure Solutions

TSE:BDGI traded down C$0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$46.69. The company had a trading volume of 19,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,526. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52-week low of C$24.55 and a 52-week high of C$48.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71.

In related news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.45, for a total transaction of C$384,500.00. In related news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.45, for a total transaction of C$384,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh bought 2,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$40.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,230.85. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,197 shares of company stock valued at $125,445 and sold 68,400 shares valued at $2,728,875. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.