Banco Santander S.A. Has $26.83 Million Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,196,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $26,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,770,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 59,753 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,451,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNHI traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.25. 13,786,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,255,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $17.06.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

