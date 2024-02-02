Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BELFB

Bel Fuse Trading Down 1.7 %

Insider Activity at Bel Fuse

BELFB stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.81. 58,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.08. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $69.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.49.

In other news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $168,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $168,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $139,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $403,285 in the last three months. 5.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BELFB. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.