Belrium Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.20 (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belrium token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Belrium has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001446 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000787 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Belrium Profile

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

Belrium Token Trading

