Bens Creek Group (LON:BEN) Trading 4.4% Higher

Bens Creek Group Plc (LON:BEN – Get Free Report) was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.88 ($0.11). Approximately 659,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 383,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

Bens Creek Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.90, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of £34.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.96 and a beta of -0.36.

Bens Creek Group Company Profile

Bens Creek Group Plc engages in the extraction and production of washed metallurgical coal in North America. It owns the Ben's Creek mining project located in West Virginia, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

