Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the biotechnology company on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Bio-Techne has increased its dividend payment by an average of 152.0% annually over the last three years. Bio-Techne has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bio-Techne to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,629. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $89.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.81 million. Research analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,994,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,186,641,000 after purchasing an additional 105,985 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 382.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,414,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,591,000 after purchasing an additional 136,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,924,978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,741,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,019,000 after buying an additional 65,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. UBS Group started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

