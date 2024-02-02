BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CFO Sells $5,532,828.96 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.4 %

BLK stock traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $788.33. 509,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $782.62 and a 200-day moving average of $714.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $819.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in BlackRock by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.