Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd Decreases Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,000 shares during the period. PDD accounts for approximately 21.9% of Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $28,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the first quarter worth about $70,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 22.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 120.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.37. 4,482,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,782,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $152.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.69 and its 200-day moving average is $112.49.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDD. Benchmark boosted their price objective on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

