BMO Capital Markets Raises Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$57.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PKI. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. ATB Capital increased their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Desjardins increased their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.38.

Shares of TSE PKI traded up C$1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$46.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,599. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.88. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$27.50 and a 52 week high of C$47.19.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.57 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 1.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 3.4071058 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total value of C$445,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.10, for a total value of C$882,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total value of C$445,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 158,951 shares of company stock worth $6,992,327 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

