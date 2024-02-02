BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZHY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZHY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.05 and last traded at C$11.05. 9,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 9,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.11.

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.80.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.