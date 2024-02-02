Boeing (NYSE:BA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $209.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.56. Boeing has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BA. William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.