Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.05 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.40. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 323.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 170.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1,272.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.56.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

