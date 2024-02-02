Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.36. 2,665,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,952,946. The company has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $45.92 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $138,969,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 189.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,759,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,103 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.