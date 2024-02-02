Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Shares Down 21.2%

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 21.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Bright Mountain Media Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 85.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.29 million during the quarter.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc operates as a digital media company, focuses on digital publishing and advertising technology in the United States and Israel. It engages in content creation and advertising technology development that helps customers connect with targeted audiences. The company owns and operates websites, which provides products, information, and news, to military and public safety sectors.

