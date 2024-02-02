BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BrightSphere Investment Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.5% annually over the last three years. BrightSphere Investment Group has a payout ratio of 1.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.0%.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BrightSphere Investment Group Price Performance

BSIG traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $21.36. 515,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,014. The stock has a market cap of $886.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.51. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 6,217.39% and a net margin of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSIG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BrightSphere Investment Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.