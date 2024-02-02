Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.300-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-8.000 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut Brunswick from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut Brunswick from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brunswick

Brunswick Stock Up 1.3 %

Brunswick stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,888. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.73. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $99.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,825,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Brunswick by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 13.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brunswick

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.