Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.75 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 16.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.
Camden National Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $514.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.78. Camden National has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $42.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.35.
Camden National Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 56.57%.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.
