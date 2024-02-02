Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.75 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 16.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $514.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.78. Camden National has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $42.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 2.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

