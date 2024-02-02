Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Raises Dividend to $1.03 Per Share

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Camden Property Trust has a payout ratio of 239.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $6.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

CPT traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $96.57. 2,915,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,630. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $124.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.24.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,688.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,373,803.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $130,128.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,688.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

