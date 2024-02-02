Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $310-330 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.88 million. Canada Goose also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.611-0.686 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOS shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.48.

Shares of GOOS stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.45. 3,196,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,414. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

