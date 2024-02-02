Cardano Market Capitalization Tops $18.39 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Cardano has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion and $415.56 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cardano has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,324.13 or 0.05379822 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00084434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00029189 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014310 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00021235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006734 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,585,743,945 coins and its circulating supply is 35,427,534,438 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.