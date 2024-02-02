Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $99.77

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$99.77 and traded as high as C$121.30. Cargojet shares last traded at C$120.23, with a volume of 24,002 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CJT. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$125.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$109.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Laurentian raised shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$102.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$146.18.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$114.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$99.91. The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.55). Cargojet had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of C$214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$218.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cargojet Inc. will post 3.2827239 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

