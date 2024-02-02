Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,112.90

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,112.90 ($14.15) and traded as high as GBX 1,213.69 ($15.43). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 1,202.50 ($15.29), with a volume of 442,037 shares changing hands.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 463.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of £1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23,280.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,220.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,113.88.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. The company offers its products under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises, and Cunard brand.

