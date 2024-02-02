Cencora (NYSE:COR) Issues Earnings Results

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $72.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.81 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 323.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Cencora updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.250-13.500 EPS.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.66. The stock had a trading volume of 163,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,809. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.58. Cencora has a 1-year low of $147.48 and a 1-year high of $237.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,338,377 shares of company stock worth $261,764,507. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cencora

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. United Bank boosted its stake in Cencora by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Cencora by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Cencora by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Cencora by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Cencora by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

