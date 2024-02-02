Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) and Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Head to Head Survey

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) and Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.0% of Centerspace shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Centerspace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centerspace and Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerspace $256.72 million 3.19 -$13.47 million $2.74 19.86 Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centerspace.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Centerspace and Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerspace 0 3 4 0 2.57 Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Centerspace presently has a consensus target price of $64.71, suggesting a potential upside of 18.92%. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of C$10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.44%. Given Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Centerspace.

Profitability

This table compares Centerspace and Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerspace 17.91% 5.44% 2.43% Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Centerspace beats Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Residential REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States.

