Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $89.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

CPF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.44. 22,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,121. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $24.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $525.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Central Pacific Financial

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $62,927.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,229.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,999 shares of company stock valued at $181,882. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Pacific Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

