Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $89.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

CPF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 32,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,560. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.73. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $24.55.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Central Pacific Financial

In other news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $62,927.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,229.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,999 shares of company stock valued at $181,882. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Central Pacific Financial

About Central Pacific Financial

(Get Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.