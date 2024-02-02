Chellitcoin (CHLT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $10.49

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Chellitcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chellitcoin has a total market cap of $3.96 billion and $10.49 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chellitcoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chellitcoin Profile

Chellitcoin’s launch date was July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chellitcoin’s official website is chellitcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.

[Telegram](https://t.me/chellitofficial)”

Buying and Selling Chellitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chellitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chellitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chellitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

