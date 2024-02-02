China Gold International Resources (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.13

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.13 and traded as high as $4.26. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 382 shares traded.
China Gold International Resources Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13.
About China Gold International Resources
China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.
