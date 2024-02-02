Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.420-3.420 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.1 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.850-0.850 EPS.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE CHD traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,343,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,430. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.38 and a 200 day moving average of $93.93. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $79.40 and a 1-year high of $103.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a hold rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Church & Dwight from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Church & Dwight by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

