Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues Earnings Results

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Clorox updated its FY24 guidance to $5.30-5.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.300-5.500 EPS.

Clorox Trading Up 5.9 %

CLX traded up $8.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.76. 2,753,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,539. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. Clorox has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 24.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

