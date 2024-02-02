Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues Earnings Results

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Clorox updated its FY24 guidance to $5.30-5.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.300-5.500 EPS.
Clorox Trading Up 5.9 %
CLX traded up $8.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.76. 2,753,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,539. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. Clorox has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43.
Clorox Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.89%.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.67.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
