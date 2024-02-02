Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Shares Up 5.9%

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). 1,732,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,465,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

Cloudbreak Discovery Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 0.19.

Cloudbreak Discovery Company Profile

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the natural resource project generation and royalty business worldwide. The company primarily focuses on exploring for mineral properties and petroleum resources. Cloudbreak Discovery Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

