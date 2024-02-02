Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Trading Down 13%

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 13% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 2,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 1,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Coloured Ties Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. The company has a market cap of $4.63 million, a PE ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.73.

Coloured Ties Capital Company Profile

Coloured Ties Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in equity, debt, and convertible securities in all sectors of the junior capital markets, which may be held for both long-term capital appreciation and shorter-term gains. It invests in companies in the junior resources and breakthrough and disruptive technologies.

