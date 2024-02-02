Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $254.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.00 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Columbus McKinnon updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Down 1.1 %

CMCO opened at $39.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.94. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $42.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 16.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,663,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,178,000 after purchasing an additional 66,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,791,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,558,000 after purchasing an additional 62,205 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,218,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,273,000 after purchasing an additional 59,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

CMCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

