Compound Price Reaches $54.62 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Compound has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $440.79 million and $28.11 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be bought for $54.62 or 0.00126665 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00036872 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00021316 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008110 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,070,781 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,070,780.51576049 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 53.98147177 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 457 active market(s) with $30,278,583.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.