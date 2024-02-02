Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $128.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Core Laboratories updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.140-0.180 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.14-0.18 EPS.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

CLB stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $27.94.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 13.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Stories

